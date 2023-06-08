Secondary level schools to remain closed today due to heatwave







The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.



"All concerned are requested to implement this decision," said the notice.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), severe heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Jashore & Syedpur districts and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal & Sylhet divisions and parts of Rangpur & Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni & Bandarban and it may continue. �UNB



The secondary level educational institutions will remain closed Thursday (tomorrow) due to the ongoing heatwave.The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday."All concerned are requested to implement this decision," said the notice.Earlier, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education decided to suspend classes at primary schools from June 5 to 8.According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), severe heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Jashore & Syedpur districts and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal & Sylhet divisions and parts of Rangpur & Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni & Bandarban and it may continue. �UNB