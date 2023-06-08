Preserving our boat heritage a must







Bangladesh had a long heritage of various kinds of boats. Affluent rivers of the country were alive with Kosha, Dingi, Panshi, Bajra and many other kinds of boats. Sailing boats in the mighty rivers would carry the real identity of Rural Bengal. These boats also carried the unique mastery of local craftsmanship. But with the motorization of water transports, many of these boats faced extinction leading a significant number of boatmen to change their ancestral profession.



We are never against rapid development of transportation sector in the country. But the tradition related to our soul searching should also be preserved. Severing ties with root is nothing but self-defeating for any nation.

Nirjorna Nishi

Student, Dhaka Mohanagar Mohila College



