Stop harassing manpower recruiting agencies







As a result, many recruiting agencies have been finding it difficult to continue their business with some weighing up the situation to leave the market because of false cases filed against them. According to a report published in this daily, demand for extortion and bribery by the said group of law enforcement officers is rampant in this service sector.



This harassment being meted out to the recruiting companies has been carried out since the arrest of two Saudi diplomats from their Dhaka mission and some other people including several Bangladeshis for their illegal involvement in visa trading in early March.

This drive has surely been aimed at rooting out those who have been preying on innocent Bangladeshi job seekers abroad. However, it now seems that the drive is moving to the opposite direction.



In reality, some law enforcers who are seemingly entrusted to catch the corrupt recruiting agencies are allegedly taking advantage of the situation for their own interest. They are now frightening many recruiters regardless of their engagement in any sort of unsavory practices with the intention to make money not to curb the wrongdoings by the recruiting companies.



Evidently, cases have already been lodged against 25 recruiting agencies and five other individuals. In addition, many recruiting companies have been threatened over telephone to settle the allegations brought against them through underhand dealings.



All this is bound to affect our remittance inflows which have already shown a declining trend in recent months after a prolonged slump during the Covid-19 pandemic period for over two years. As per Bangladesh Bank's statistics, in April remittance earnings reduced by over $300 million to around $1,683 million from $2,022 million in the previous month. Bangladesh earns an annual average of around $22 billion as remittances.



There is no doubt that Bangladesh is heavily reliant on remittances amid on-going dollar crisis on the back of diminishing foreign reserves. For instance, in the end of April, our reserves shrank to $30.96 billion, down from $41.82 billion a year ago.



At present, Bangladesh has deployed an estimated 13 million workers in around 140 countries. Although Bangladesh started sending its work force abroad since 1960s that picked up massively in 1980s during the oil boom era in the Gulf region, the country has not been able until today to establish an effective migration governance that has deprived the country of its expected earnings from the large volume of manpower exports.



We hope that the government will look into the recent alleged complaints made by the recruiting agencies against the law enforcing agencies evenhandedly in order for smooth functioning in this vital sector. Otherwise, Bangladesh will not be able to cash in on the growing manpower export markets that emerged worldwide after the Covid pandemic.



