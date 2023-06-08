

Restore Buriganga to save Dhaka



Industrial development, crucial for economic growth, has unfortunately become an unwitting accomplice in the ecological destruction of the Buriganga. Unregulated construction activities have encroached upon nearly 100 acres of the river, with factories, housing, and religious structures now marring its banks and disrupting its natural flow, thereby contributing to pollution. According to the Department of Environment (DoE), a total of 232 industries are currently dumping waste into the Buriganga River as they have no Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). Despite the staggering amount of money spent on futile projects over the past 19 years, the oxygen levels in the river remain five times below the acceptable limit.



Compounding the issue is the inflow of waste from interconnected rivers, which channels an estimated 5 million cubic meters of pollutants into Buriganga. Furthermore, the shipping industry, with around 30,000 launches and various water vehicles utilizing the river terminal, discharges significant quantities of oil and other pollutants into the river. While the relocation of the Hazaribagh Tannery was a positive step, its ongoing contamination of the Turag River only exacerbates the Buriganga's plight. Alarmingly, a staggering 94 percent of the pollution remains unaddressed, painting a grim future unless substantial steps are taken.

The ecological and climate implications of Buriganga's degradation are distressingly evident. Heavy metals and chemicals have rendered the river water toxic, decimating aquatic life. During the dry season, dissolved oxygen levels, crucial for the survival of fish and other species, plummet close to zero. This drastic degradation poses serious health risks to those residing nearby, exposing them to diseases such as kidney and respiratory ailments. Moreover, the pollution of Buriganga directly affects the air quality in Dhaka.



The need to address the pollution of the Buriganga is not only for the river itself but also for fish and aquatic species. For instance, research has shown that Hilsha fish, a vital species in Bangladesh's fisheries sector, can hardly be found in the water where the Buriganga drains into the Meghna River through Dhaleshwari. The polluted water from the Buriganga poses a significant risk to the abundant Hilsha fish swimming in the waters of the Meghna. Further research in this matter is crucial to assess and mitigate these potential risks.



Ignoring the plight of the Buriganga is no longer a viable option. While the government has initiated measures such as industrial relocation and the installation of effluent treatment plants, these efforts have proven to be inadequate. Previous failed projects and the continued neglect of the Buriganga serve as a clear lesson - sustainable, holistic solutions are the way forward. We must learn from global successes, such as the revival of the Thames River in the UK after decades of pollution.



Policies and laws are already in place to save Buriganga but there is a lack of enforcement. In December 2019, the High Court ordered the closure of factories and buildings on the riverbank that do not have the required environmental licenses or exemptions. Additionally, in January 2020, the High Court mandated the Department of Environment to take action in implementing the order. Dhaka WASA was instructed to completely disconnect the drain and sewage lines connected to the Buriganga.



Despite the passage of such legislation, Buriganga continues to suffer from pollution. Ignoring rules and violating court orders, industrial waste, and domestic sewerage continue to flow indiscriminately into the Buriganga River. The polluted water is still being heedlessly used for bathing, washing clothes, and commercial laundry. Many households rely on this water for daily activities, while animals like cows and goats are washed in its contaminated waters. Sailors and fishermen continue to catch fish from the Buriganga. Additionally, the surrounding fields where vegetables are grown are likely to be tainted by polluted soil and water.



The Department of Environment has highlighted the challenges they face while carrying out their necessary duties. If the polluting factory or organization holds influence, they often issue a writ, which hampers the prevention of pollution. This pattern has persisted for too long, allowing pollution to continue unabated. WASA's waste continues to flow directly into the Buriganga, despite the city corporation's knowledge of the issue. Their claims of working on waste treatment and launching projects remain unfulfilled.



Occasional projects, such as navigability extension, provide some hope. However, these projects often fall short by not adopting the three R method - reduce, reuse, and recycle - which is crucial for preventing pollution. Furthermore, any project's implementation lacks effectiveness and proper execution. It is vital to recognize the interconnectivity of all factors involved. Many organizations, including the Ministry of Land, the Bangladesh Water Development Board, the Ministry of Shipping, and local governments, must work together as a unified force and cooperate with one another. The city corporation should adopt a scientifically approved approach to waste management, rather than haphazardly disposing of waste at riverbeds. Waste refinement plants for factories and tanneries need to be established. BIWTA should take action to remove illegal landowners near the riverbank, while the District Administrator should work toward removing bazaars and shop stalls from the riverbanks. By taking these necessary steps, we can significantly revive the Buriganga. The coordination and cooperation of all concerned authorities are paramount in this endeavor to secure a healthier future for Dhaka and its inhabitants. The time for action is now.



The writer is a Vice Chancellor's Award winning journalism student at ULAB and a Research Assistant at the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD)

The Buriganga River, once a lifeline for the people of Dhaka, now stands as a haunting testament to the destructive forces of pollution and exploitation. The unchecked wave of industrialization, and urbanization has transformed this historical waterway into a lethal quagmire, posing grave health and ecological risks. However, if we focus our efforts on saving Buriganga's waters, we can not only make Dhaka a more livable city but also reap the abundant benefits that come with it. If the British were able to revive the Thames River, which was worse off than the Buriganga is today, then surely we can accomplish the same.Industrial development, crucial for economic growth, has unfortunately become an unwitting accomplice in the ecological destruction of the Buriganga. Unregulated construction activities have encroached upon nearly 100 acres of the river, with factories, housing, and religious structures now marring its banks and disrupting its natural flow, thereby contributing to pollution. According to the Department of Environment (DoE), a total of 232 industries are currently dumping waste into the Buriganga River as they have no Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). Despite the staggering amount of money spent on futile projects over the past 19 years, the oxygen levels in the river remain five times below the acceptable limit.Compounding the issue is the inflow of waste from interconnected rivers, which channels an estimated 5 million cubic meters of pollutants into Buriganga. Furthermore, the shipping industry, with around 30,000 launches and various water vehicles utilizing the river terminal, discharges significant quantities of oil and other pollutants into the river. While the relocation of the Hazaribagh Tannery was a positive step, its ongoing contamination of the Turag River only exacerbates the Buriganga's plight. Alarmingly, a staggering 94 percent of the pollution remains unaddressed, painting a grim future unless substantial steps are taken.The ecological and climate implications of Buriganga's degradation are distressingly evident. Heavy metals and chemicals have rendered the river water toxic, decimating aquatic life. During the dry season, dissolved oxygen levels, crucial for the survival of fish and other species, plummet close to zero. This drastic degradation poses serious health risks to those residing nearby, exposing them to diseases such as kidney and respiratory ailments. Moreover, the pollution of Buriganga directly affects the air quality in Dhaka.The need to address the pollution of the Buriganga is not only for the river itself but also for fish and aquatic species. For instance, research has shown that Hilsha fish, a vital species in Bangladesh's fisheries sector, can hardly be found in the water where the Buriganga drains into the Meghna River through Dhaleshwari. The polluted water from the Buriganga poses a significant risk to the abundant Hilsha fish swimming in the waters of the Meghna. Further research in this matter is crucial to assess and mitigate these potential risks.Ignoring the plight of the Buriganga is no longer a viable option. While the government has initiated measures such as industrial relocation and the installation of effluent treatment plants, these efforts have proven to be inadequate. Previous failed projects and the continued neglect of the Buriganga serve as a clear lesson - sustainable, holistic solutions are the way forward. We must learn from global successes, such as the revival of the Thames River in the UK after decades of pollution.Policies and laws are already in place to save Buriganga but there is a lack of enforcement. In December 2019, the High Court ordered the closure of factories and buildings on the riverbank that do not have the required environmental licenses or exemptions. Additionally, in January 2020, the High Court mandated the Department of Environment to take action in implementing the order. Dhaka WASA was instructed to completely disconnect the drain and sewage lines connected to the Buriganga.Despite the passage of such legislation, Buriganga continues to suffer from pollution. Ignoring rules and violating court orders, industrial waste, and domestic sewerage continue to flow indiscriminately into the Buriganga River. The polluted water is still being heedlessly used for bathing, washing clothes, and commercial laundry. Many households rely on this water for daily activities, while animals like cows and goats are washed in its contaminated waters. Sailors and fishermen continue to catch fish from the Buriganga. Additionally, the surrounding fields where vegetables are grown are likely to be tainted by polluted soil and water.The Department of Environment has highlighted the challenges they face while carrying out their necessary duties. If the polluting factory or organization holds influence, they often issue a writ, which hampers the prevention of pollution. This pattern has persisted for too long, allowing pollution to continue unabated. WASA's waste continues to flow directly into the Buriganga, despite the city corporation's knowledge of the issue. Their claims of working on waste treatment and launching projects remain unfulfilled.Occasional projects, such as navigability extension, provide some hope. However, these projects often fall short by not adopting the three R method - reduce, reuse, and recycle - which is crucial for preventing pollution. Furthermore, any project's implementation lacks effectiveness and proper execution. It is vital to recognize the interconnectivity of all factors involved. Many organizations, including the Ministry of Land, the Bangladesh Water Development Board, the Ministry of Shipping, and local governments, must work together as a unified force and cooperate with one another. The city corporation should adopt a scientifically approved approach to waste management, rather than haphazardly disposing of waste at riverbeds. Waste refinement plants for factories and tanneries need to be established. BIWTA should take action to remove illegal landowners near the riverbank, while the District Administrator should work toward removing bazaars and shop stalls from the riverbanks. By taking these necessary steps, we can significantly revive the Buriganga. The coordination and cooperation of all concerned authorities are paramount in this endeavor to secure a healthier future for Dhaka and its inhabitants. The time for action is now.The writer is a Vice Chancellor's Award winning journalism student at ULAB and a Research Assistant at the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD)