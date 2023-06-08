

Decaying uni-polarity can assert Bangladesh’s neutrality



The government reaction, given the situation, appears to draw global public attentions. So it has again been observed that the world regime-changing scenarios are turning from darkness to darker while rich-political symptoms are barely absent.



Ironically the spiralling multi-currency spirit across the globe is gathering economic clout in favour of new developing political power. This is likely to crash U.S. uni-polarity and turn its might into micro pieces, with all nations of Asia Pacific --including Bangladesh being at undeniable crossroads. The rallying multi-polarity upsurge is marking up global socio-economic stabilities in terms of fiat currency-management while political bankruptcy is alarming!

In this backdrop of imperial-colonial and quasi-secular upheavals in the world, U.S. military and other bi-uni-polar cohorts have been at uttered stake. The proxy (Ukraine) war-wounded U.S. is now witnessing a historic ever evasion-encounter, along with war-fallout telling in a stronger manner on economies of Indo-Pacific region mostly. A new but grand-polarity development-spree has been at work to form a-three-currency-power saying 'No' to the weaponry petro-dollar smack and throwing America into a-no-why distress. Internal concerns have been damaging its vital organs, such as economic-might and democratic-strength.



The U.S. uni-polar world has been tilting towards a multi-polar one contesting other empires, with a synonymous power is equally set to appear in ASEAN belt engaging Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. Europe is trying to survive in the whirlwind of that growing multi-polarity ecstasy. With its declining super-power-position the U.S. has got into peril-recourse amid economic disarray and growing de-dollarisation. Soon after Saudi Arabia took to reducing oil sales in alternate-currency and a good number of Asian countries have found it convincing to manage bilateral trades in Yuan, Rupee and Ruble. A new hope for the grand-polarity has also been in a promising order. That unthinkable feedback has made U.S. de-merited getting its uni-polar dint into state of bankruptcy: the de-dollarisation is getting polarised in a rapid pace with dwindling petro-dollar that is haunting its military flesh and might. Brexit-hit (Britain Exit) semi-orphanage Europe as an empire has, as if, turned a Fariah syndicate to trouble global bazaars of food and other commodities in the sorry state acting of price manipulations.



The U.S.-vanity with the petro-dollar valour has been boomerang in sharp political senses. Now a type of bed-ridden audacity (as hinted by Obama) has also been at order with U.S, and it has been spreading fatal poisoning to global economic healths. Beyond NATO, for the void UN, it is the utmost time to prove its true-to-oath responsibility for action-taking and peace-restoration. It has also been a time of coming out of a 'kleptomaniac' elusiveness'. This is the view of all critical observations.



The multi-polar world follow-up has been creating ambitious aspirations among nations of emerging economies in Asia! Both India and China are leading one to one sides in tapping unaddressed potentials of the tenderly urging geo-economic polarities in the indo-pacific. Bangladesh has just taken a start-up to hating the uni-polarity, being caused due to the US-dollar-value crunch and U.S. -peril-sanction politics.



With Saudi Arabian currency-masterminding over reducing the oil-sale-volume in unique U.S.-dollar and normalising its foreign policy for expanding businesses in Asia and beyond, Yuan (China), Rupee (India) and Ruble (Russia) are already on the rising flow to revamp marketing of a three-tier and three-currency merchandising era in the Asia polar world. Both Japan and Russia have acted up to the remarking in case of harnessing the untapped potentials of Bangladesh. In bolstering socio-economic feasibilities including green-coverage and blue economic-exploration, Japan has been promising Bangladesh through JICA. Russia in nuclear proliferation has already been worth-maker of turning Bangladesh technologically stronger and culturally elite-pro.



Britain has been on a very 'egg-thrown-and-burst' way to just moderate worldwide events over political polarity issues, such as re-designing bi-polarity and trading diversifications. Beginning from the first day of Truss 45-day UK regime to Rishi Sunak-deviced premiership, only higher ever living costs have been recorded in Britain. England got into a hope shrouded world in the wake of the pass of Queen Elizabeth-II. Despite Covid-2019 pandemic, and backlash-in-crisis soon after Brexit, and also overwhelming Ukraine war and interventions concerning over Sudan crisis, Gulf crisis, Jerusalem crisis, and other geopolitical challenges, such as Bay of Bengal maritime settlements, and Indian Oceanic reform, Britain could have set up economic ties-anew, and already it has just been a record of political study that Britain would be unlikely to disturb multi-polarity in Asia. It shall have no psychological bearing on Japan in translating southern expansion vision via north-eastern Indo-Bangla.



The war for geographical expansions and truncations is becoming very likely with no sign of pro-peace world leadership, causing un-taming disarray to developing countries. The geopolitical troubles in these nations are looming a-large over such apprehension: with bubble-drawn and triumph-pouring proxy leadership exercises in the Indo-Pacific bloc over the inherent claim for multi-polarity, these economies have just fallen into a hostile 'point-in-time' and its owing to so-called bickering over indecisive polarities.



With U.S. emerging as the sole super-power after collapse of the Soviet Union, its strategic behaviour was the key to making senses of uni-polar politics. The world was optimistic in the beginning about peace prospects since Berlin Wall was falling.



In the meantime, on May 14, 2023 in Stockholm, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar said, "The Indo-Pacific is a complex and differentiated landscape. A multi-polar world is feasible only by a multi-polar Asia."



Now containing the regional currencies' inflations is the new challenge for all in the pan-pacific. Bangladesh has its new budget (FY24) with hi-tech political and fiscal management schemes with visionary commitment measures to rein in its unabated inflation (9.24%). The country is also facing a bluff visa-restriction by U.S: it is also a bare exposition of sick to the Joe Biden judiciary-flanked American leadership. Others including Japan are edging closer to form good trading ties in view of sustaining economic-growth and prosperities. China has also its policies to strengthen economic has with Bangladesh.



Any split in Asia in terms of political and socio-economic interests is not time-befitting truly. With a third-line euphoria-growth in order over the fading dollar-value acceptance, while the EU-flanking polarity role is even not thinly predictable with U.S. also opting towards staking out from the multi-polarity such adventure needs to be clipped or capped. In leading towards a further hope-yielding country strategy Bangladesh must not fail. The mass media concern is rife enough that the present geopolitical neutrality position of Bangladesh may occur to get into souring. It has also been agreed by the Foreign Ministry in a recent press-note. Over creeping economic crisis as reflected with the Finance Minister's budget (FY24) speech, the critical home-work on the polarity sidelines is more than urgent at the diplomatic level. However, the efficiency level of the Foreign Ministry is yet not matured in terms of fact and capacity. The dream for a new Asia is also the right of all-change makers.



The writer is a journalist in The Daily Observer



