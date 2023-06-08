Video
Home Countryside

Pregnant woman ‘dies of negligence of physicians’

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, June 7: A pregnant woman allegedly died of the negligence of physicians in Nesarabad Upazila of the district recently.
Deceased Koli Begum, 21, was the wife of Nur Alam Sheikh of Kalardoania Village under Nazirpur Upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Koli Begum got admitted at Abdur Rahman Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Nesarabad Upazila on Sunday afternoon with labour pain. At one stage, she was taken to the operation theatre, but no doctors or nurses entered the room for long. As her condition deteriorated, the family members took Koli Begum to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's husband lodged a case with Nesarabad Police Station (PS) accusing seven people in this regard.
Following this, police arrested four and are trying to nab other accused.



