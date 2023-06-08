Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

KCC election: Mayor, councillor candidates continue hectic campaign

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 7: Mayoral and councillor candidates of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls continued their campaign on Wednesday  to drum up support from the voters, ahead of the closing of campaign for city polls on midnight June 10.
The central leaders of Awami League and Jatiya Party joined the campaign, trying their best to ensure the party candidate's victory.
Organising Secretary of the central unit of Awami League (AL) S M Kamal Hossain, Executive Member Parveen Zaman Kalpona, and Organizing Secretary of Khulna Division AL ABM Mozammel Haque took part in the election campaign of party candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque by going to different wards of the city where they sought votes from voters. Kamal urged the people to cast vote for the Boat symbol in the city polls on Wednesday at city's different wards.
While campaigning at City's Shaheed Hadis Park area, S M Kamal Hossain told The Daily Observer that voters will cast votes to Boat symbol as huge development work has been done during Khaleque's tenure in the Khulna City.
Khulna was a neglected city during previous government regimes, he said, adding that only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government allocated over Taka 6,000 crore for the development of Khulna City in the last 14 years.
The central leaders urged voters to cast votes for the Boat for building a green, clean, digital, and smart city.
Besides, Ruhul Amin Howlader, co-chairman of the Jatiya Party said their party has taken the Khulna City polls as a challenge.
While addressing a press conference at the Khulna Press Club on Tuesday evening, Ruhul alleged although the mayoral candidates of the ruling party and its alliance were repeatedly violating the electoral code, the Election Commission was not taking any action.
Jatiya Party will stay in the election till the last moment to see what the government does, he added, while urging all voters to vote for their party candidate Shafiqul Islam Modhu.
Meanwhile, independent candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman Mushfique on Wednesday announced the election manifesto at a press conference at Khulna Press Club. With the slogan 'Give me an opportunity, I will change Khulna City,' Mushfique placed various steps including city facilities to be taken if he is elected mayor.
Mayor candidate Moulana Abdul Awal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (Hand Fan), Jaker Party candidate S M Sabbir Hossain (Rose), and all councilor candidates are in hectic campaign in different wards seeking votes for their respective symbols.
The KCC election will be held on June 12 in 289 polling centres.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pregnant woman ‘dies of negligence of physicians’
KCC election: Mayor, councillor candidates continue hectic campaign
3 electrocuted in Barguna, Meherpur
Two found dead in B’baria, Patuakhali
Man murdered while trying to settle quarrel of couple
Tk 450cr mango output likely in Dinajpur
Man nabbed with 15 gold bars in Rangpur
Road mishaps claim 14 lives in 10 districts


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft