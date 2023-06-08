KCC election: Mayor, councillor candidates continue hectic campaign





KHULNA, June 7: Mayoral and councillor candidates of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls continued their campaign on Wednesday to drum up support from the voters, ahead of the closing of campaign for city polls on midnight June 10.The central leaders of Awami League and Jatiya Party joined the campaign, trying their best to ensure the party candidate's victory.Organising Secretary of the central unit of Awami League (AL) S M Kamal Hossain, Executive Member Parveen Zaman Kalpona, and Organizing Secretary of Khulna Division AL ABM Mozammel Haque took part in the election campaign of party candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque by going to different wards of the city where they sought votes from voters. Kamal urged the people to cast vote for the Boat symbol in the city polls on Wednesday at city's different wards.While campaigning at City's Shaheed Hadis Park area, S M Kamal Hossain told The Daily Observer that voters will cast votes to Boat symbol as huge development work has been done during Khaleque's tenure in the Khulna City.Khulna was a neglected city during previous government regimes, he said, adding that only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government allocated over Taka 6,000 crore for the development of Khulna City in the last 14 years.The central leaders urged voters to cast votes for the Boat for building a green, clean, digital, and smart city.Besides, Ruhul Amin Howlader, co-chairman of the Jatiya Party said their party has taken the Khulna City polls as a challenge.While addressing a press conference at the Khulna Press Club on Tuesday evening, Ruhul alleged although the mayoral candidates of the ruling party and its alliance were repeatedly violating the electoral code, the Election Commission was not taking any action.Jatiya Party will stay in the election till the last moment to see what the government does, he added, while urging all voters to vote for their party candidate Shafiqul Islam Modhu.Meanwhile, independent candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman Mushfique on Wednesday announced the election manifesto at a press conference at Khulna Press Club. With the slogan 'Give me an opportunity, I will change Khulna City,' Mushfique placed various steps including city facilities to be taken if he is elected mayor.Mayor candidate Moulana Abdul Awal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (Hand Fan), Jaker Party candidate S M Sabbir Hossain (Rose), and all councilor candidates are in hectic campaign in different wards seeking votes for their respective symbols.The KCC election will be held on June 12 in 289 polling centres.