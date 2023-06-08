3 electrocuted in Barguna, Meherpur





Three people including a woman and her minor daughter have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Meherpur, on Tuesday and Wednesday.TALTALI, BARGUNA: A young man was electrocuted in Taltali Upazila on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin Noyon, 22, son of Kashem Hawlader, a resident of Nidrarchar Village under Sonakata Union.Local and the deceased's family sources said Noyon came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was switching on an electric motor to irrigate chilli plants on the house yard, which left him critically injured.The family members rescued him and rushed to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr SH Sohag declared the youth dead.MEHERPUR: A woman and her daughter were electrocuted in Gangni Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased were identified as Tasmina Khatun, 30, wife of Mintu Mia, a resident of Harabhanga Village in the upazila, and her daughter Marufa, 1.Local sources said the duo came in contact with a live electric wire at their home at around 8:30 pm. Both of them died on the spot.