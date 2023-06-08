Two found dead in B’baria, Patuakhali





BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a missing fish trader from a cropland in Sarail Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ohid Mia, 57, a resident of Baraballa Village under Chunta Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the fish trader left his home on Tuesday afternoon and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a cropland in Baraballa Cremation area on Wednesday morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a beggar from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Kabir Mridha, 45, son of late Anwar Hossain Mridha, a resident of Bharipasha Village under Keshabpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Humayun Kabir came out of his father-in-law's house in Mominpur Village in the morning. Later on, locals spotted his body floating in a canal adjacent to Bhuiyar Bazar at noon and informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police primarily suspect that he might have drowned in the canal.

Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



