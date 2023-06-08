Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in B’baria, Patuakhali

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Patuakhali, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a missing fish trader from a cropland in Sarail Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Ohid Mia, 57, a resident of Baraballa Village under Chunta Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the fish trader left his home on Tuesday afternoon and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a cropland in Baraballa Cremation area on Wednesday morning and informed police.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station (PS) Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a beggar from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Humayun Kabir Mridha, 45, son of late Anwar Hossain Mridha, a resident of Bharipasha Village under Keshabpur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said Humayun Kabir came out of his father-in-law's house in Mominpur Village in the morning. Later on, locals spotted his body floating in a canal adjacent to Bhuiyar Bazar at noon and informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police primarily suspect that he might have drowned in the canal.
Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pregnant woman ‘dies of negligence of physicians’
KCC election: Mayor, councillor candidates continue hectic campaign
3 electrocuted in Barguna, Meherpur
Two found dead in B’baria, Patuakhali
Man murdered while trying to settle quarrel of couple
Tk 450cr mango output likely in Dinajpur
Man nabbed with 15 gold bars in Rangpur
Road mishaps claim 14 lives in 10 districts


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft