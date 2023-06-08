Man murdered while trying to settle quarrel of couple





DINAJPUR, June 7: A man was allegedly hacked to death while he was trying to settle a dispute of a couple in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The incident took place in Mukundapur Village under Askarpur Union of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 42, a resident of Sundara Majhapara Village in the upazila.Police, however, arrested the accused Noor Mohammad, 60, in the incident on Wednesday morning.According to police, deceased Abdus Sobhan went to Mukundapur Village along with some people at night to settle a dispute between the accused Noor Mohammad and his wife. At one stage, Noor Mohammad hacked Sobhan with a sharp weapon when he asked Noor Mohammad to come out of house. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.