Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man murdered while trying to settle quarrel of couple

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, June 7: A man was allegedly hacked to death while he was trying to settle a dispute of a couple in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The incident took place in Mukundapur Village under Askarpur Union of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 42, a resident of Sundara Majhapara Village in the upazila.
Police, however, arrested the accused Noor Mohammad, 60, in the incident on Wednesday        morning.
According to police, deceased Abdus Sobhan went to Mukundapur Village along with some people at night to settle a dispute between the accused Noor Mohammad and his wife. At one stage, Noor Mohammad hacked Sobhan with a sharp weapon when he asked Noor Mohammad to come out of house. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pregnant woman ‘dies of negligence of physicians’
KCC election: Mayor, councillor candidates continue hectic campaign
3 electrocuted in Barguna, Meherpur
Two found dead in B’baria, Patuakhali
Man murdered while trying to settle quarrel of couple
Tk 450cr mango output likely in Dinajpur
Man nabbed with 15 gold bars in Rangpur
Road mishaps claim 14 lives in 10 districts


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft