Tk 450cr mango output likely in Dinajpur





The mango has yielded bumper in the district despite rough weather triggered by hot sun.

At present green mangoes are hanging from tree to tree in clustered forms.

A visit to Sadar, Biril, Kaharole, Birganj, and Khansama upazilas found bumper yield of mangoes. Compared to the last year, this year's mango production has been much higher.

Local agriculture office sources said, after the heatwave the rainfall has brought life to ripening mango groves. And according to their advice, garden owners are watering roots of trees and taking due care regularly.

Additional Director (Nursery) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Dinajpur Mostafizur Rahman said, in the beginning of the season, few buds dropped amid hot sun, but despite that the yielding has been good. "We are advising field level agriculture officials for regularly watering the groves to protect from weather-centring damage.

According to the DAE, there are a total of 1,342 mango groves on 5,726 hectares of land in Dinajpur. Besides, there are additional gardens on house premises and vacant spaces. A total of 68,712 tonnes of mango production worth Tk 448 crore is likely.

The mango species included Amrupali, Himsagar, Misribhog, BARI-4, Gopalbhog, Guti, Haribhanga and other mangoes.



