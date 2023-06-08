Man nabbed with 15 gold bars in Rangpur







The detainee is Foysal Hossain, 38, son of late Abul Hossain of Deobhog Mridhabari Village in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.



Additional Director of District DNC and its Divisional Deputy Director (In-charge) Md Ali Aslam Hossain said acting on a tip off, a special team of DNC searched a night coach from Dhaka and arrested the man with the gold bars at 8:45 am.

However, the arrested along with the seized gold bars was handed over to Rangpur Kotwali Police Station. RANGPUR, June 7: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 15 gold bars, worth about Tk 1.27 crore, from Kamarpara Bus Stand in the city on Wednesday.The detainee is Foysal Hossain, 38, son of late Abul Hossain of Deobhog Mridhabari Village in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.Additional Director of District DNC and its Divisional Deputy Director (In-charge) Md Ali Aslam Hossain said acting on a tip off, a special team of DNC searched a night coach from Dhaka and arrested the man with the gold bars at 8:45 am.However, the arrested along with the seized gold bars was handed over to Rangpur Kotwali Police Station.