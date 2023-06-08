Road mishaps claim 14 lives in 10 districts





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor girl was killed after being run over by a truck in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafia Khatun, 7, daughter of Tutul Islam Rony, a resident of Pirojpur Collgepara Village under Habra Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a speedy truck ran over the girl while she was standing on the side of the road next to their house at around 6 am. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: The driver of a tractor was killed in a accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Achhiar Bazar area of the upazila at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Ekramul Haque, 37, son of late Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Kabir Mahmud Village under Fulbari Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ekramul was carrying sand with his tractor. One of the tires of the tractor suddenly got blasted in Achhiar Bazar area at around 11 am. The tractor then overturned on Ekramul as he went under the vehicle to see what happened. He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: An elderly man was killed after being crushed by a truck in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Siddique Ullah, 68, son of late Saidul Haque, a resident of Madhya Nazirpur Village in the upazila.

According to the local sources, a speedy truck hit the man in Chowmuhani Chowrasta intersection area while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals seized the killer truck and handed it over to police, but the driver of the truck and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

JHENIDAH: A teenage boy was killed after being run over by a pickup van in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rifat Rahman, 18, son of Mohidul Islam, a resident of Eranda Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rifat was going to Kotchandpur Town riding on a motorcycle from the house in the morning. On the way, when he reached the main stand of Kotchandpur Town, a pickup van ran over his motorcycle. He fell on the road and was seriously injured.

Local people rescued him and admitted to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Jashore Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Later on, Rifat died on the way to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Kotchandur PS OC Moin Uddin confirmed the incident.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A man and his son were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision in between a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw and a tractor in Ishwardi Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The accident took place in Dashuria Traffic intersection area of the upazila at around 12:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Mahabul Alam, 30, hailed from Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District, and his 15-month-old son Abdur Rahman.

Police and local sources said Mahabul Alam was going towards Pabna along with his wife and two children by a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw. On the way, when they reached Dashuria Tetultala Mor, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw. Mahabul Alam and his son Abdur Rahman died on the spot. At that time, three others of the auto-rickshaw were injured.

The three injured were rescued and taken to Iswardi Upazila Health Complex.

Pakshi Highway PS OC Ashish Kumar Sanyal confirmed the matter.

The tractor has been seized, but its driver escaped the scene, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A college student was killed in a road accident in the district on Monday evening.

The accident took place near Anwar Market Jame Mosque in Ward No. 6 on the Banaripara-Chakhar via Laskarpur road under Chakhar Union at around 7:15 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Hossain Hawlader, 23, son of Fayzul Haque Hawlader, a resident of Laskarpur Village under Wazirpur Upazila in the district. He was an honours final year student at Chakhar Government Fazlul Haque College.

Local sources said Sakib was heading towards Chakhar from Wazirpur in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering while crossing a speed-breaker, which left Sakib seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Four passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed after the vehicle being hit by a truck in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The accident took place on the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Chakgauri area at around 1 pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, a truck was heading towards Mohadevpur from Naogaon Town. On the way, the truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Chakgauri area at around 1 pm, leaving four passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies.

Mohadevpur PS OC Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

FENI: A teacher was killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his motorcycle in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Kalapol area of the upazila at around 10:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Majnu Majumder, 35, hailed from Shantir Haat area under Fatikchhari Upazila of Chattogram District. He was a teacher of Feni Computer Polytechnic Institute.

According to the deceased's colleagues, Majnu went to visit his ill wife at Fatikchhari on Sunday afternoon and did not return to the college.

Quoting the witnesses, police said a speedy auto-rickshaw hit Majnu's bike in Kalapol area from opposite direction while he was returning to Feni from Fatikchhari riding on the motorbike, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teacher dead.

Chhagalnaiya PS OC Sudhwip Roy Polash confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A madrasa teacher, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Badhan Akanda, 23, son of late Abdul Jabbar Akanda, a resident of Royna Village in the upazila. He was a teacher at Banglabazar Kashiful Ulum Hafezia Madrasa in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

Baraigram Municipality Ward Councillor Wazed Ali said an unidentified vehicle hit Badhan's motorcycle in on May 22 last while he was going towards his work place, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He was released from there about four days back. As his condition deteriorated again in the house, he was taken to Baraigram Hospital on Sunday evening.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

NETRAKONA: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Atpara Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mozammel Haque, 25.

Police and local sources said Mozammel Haque was heading towards Teligati area from Matikata of Atpara Upazila in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle was collided with a sand-laden lorry on the Netrakona-Madan road, which left three people including Mozammel Haque seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Atpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mozammel dead.

Atpara PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.



A total of 14 people including two minor children have been killed and at least five others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Dinajpur, Kurigram, Noakhali, Jhenidah, Pabna, Barishal, Naogaon, Feni, Natore and Netrakona, in four days.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor girl was killed after being run over by a truck in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Rafia Khatun, 7, daughter of Tutul Islam Rony, a resident of Pirojpur Collgepara Village under Habra Union in the upazila.Local sources said a speedy truck ran over the girl while she was standing on the side of the road next to their house at around 6 am. She died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Bhabanipur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: The driver of a tractor was killed in a accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The accident took place in Achhiar Bazar area of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Ekramul Haque, 37, son of late Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Kabir Mahmud Village under Fulbari Sadar Union in the upazila.Local sources said Ekramul was carrying sand with his tractor. One of the tires of the tractor suddenly got blasted in Achhiar Bazar area at around 11 am. The tractor then overturned on Ekramul as he went under the vehicle to see what happened. He died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: An elderly man was killed after being crushed by a truck in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Siddique Ullah, 68, son of late Saidul Haque, a resident of Madhya Nazirpur Village in the upazila.According to the local sources, a speedy truck hit the man in Chowmuhani Chowrasta intersection area while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, locals seized the killer truck and handed it over to police, but the driver of the truck and his helper managed to flee the scene.Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.JHENIDAH: A teenage boy was killed after being run over by a pickup van in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Rifat Rahman, 18, son of Mohidul Islam, a resident of Eranda Village in the upazila.Local sources said Rifat was going to Kotchandpur Town riding on a motorcycle from the house in the morning. On the way, when he reached the main stand of Kotchandpur Town, a pickup van ran over his motorcycle. He fell on the road and was seriously injured.Local people rescued him and admitted to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Jashore Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Later on, Rifat died on the way to the hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body. Kotchandur PS OC Moin Uddin confirmed the incident.ISHWARDI, PABNA: A man and his son were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision in between a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw and a tractor in Ishwardi Upazila of the district early Tuesday.The accident took place in Dashuria Traffic intersection area of the upazila at around 12:30 am.The deceased were identified as Mahabul Alam, 30, hailed from Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District, and his 15-month-old son Abdur Rahman.Police and local sources said Mahabul Alam was going towards Pabna along with his wife and two children by a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw. On the way, when they reached Dashuria Tetultala Mor, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw. Mahabul Alam and his son Abdur Rahman died on the spot. At that time, three others of the auto-rickshaw were injured.The three injured were rescued and taken to Iswardi Upazila Health Complex.Pakshi Highway PS OC Ashish Kumar Sanyal confirmed the matter.The tractor has been seized, but its driver escaped the scene, the OC added.BARISHAL: A college student was killed in a road accident in the district on Monday evening.The accident took place near Anwar Market Jame Mosque in Ward No. 6 on the Banaripara-Chakhar via Laskarpur road under Chakhar Union at around 7:15 pm.The deceased was identified as Sakib Hossain Hawlader, 23, son of Fayzul Haque Hawlader, a resident of Laskarpur Village under Wazirpur Upazila in the district. He was an honours final year student at Chakhar Government Fazlul Haque College.Local sources said Sakib was heading towards Chakhar from Wazirpur in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering while crossing a speed-breaker, which left Sakib seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Four passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed after the vehicle being hit by a truck in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The accident took place on the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Chakgauri area at around 1 pm.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.According to local sources, a truck was heading towards Mohadevpur from Naogaon Town. On the way, the truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Chakgauri area at around 1 pm, leaving four passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot.Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies.Mohadevpur PS OC Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.FENI: A teacher was killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his motorcycle in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place in Kalapol area of the upazila at around 10:30 am.The deceased was identified as Majnu Majumder, 35, hailed from Shantir Haat area under Fatikchhari Upazila of Chattogram District. He was a teacher of Feni Computer Polytechnic Institute.According to the deceased's colleagues, Majnu went to visit his ill wife at Fatikchhari on Sunday afternoon and did not return to the college.Quoting the witnesses, police said a speedy auto-rickshaw hit Majnu's bike in Kalapol area from opposite direction while he was returning to Feni from Fatikchhari riding on the motorbike, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teacher dead.Chhagalnaiya PS OC Sudhwip Roy Polash confirmed the incident.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A madrasa teacher, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Badhan Akanda, 23, son of late Abdul Jabbar Akanda, a resident of Royna Village in the upazila. He was a teacher at Banglabazar Kashiful Ulum Hafezia Madrasa in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District.Baraigram Municipality Ward Councillor Wazed Ali said an unidentified vehicle hit Badhan's motorcycle in on May 22 last while he was going towards his work place, which left him critically injured.He was rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He was released from there about four days back. As his condition deteriorated again in the house, he was taken to Baraigram Hospital on Sunday evening.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.NETRAKONA: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Atpara Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Mozammel Haque, 25.Police and local sources said Mozammel Haque was heading towards Teligati area from Matikata of Atpara Upazila in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle was collided with a sand-laden lorry on the Netrakona-Madan road, which left three people including Mozammel Haque seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Atpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mozammel dead.Atpara PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.