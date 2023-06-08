Minor drowns in Natore





NATORE, June 7: A minor child drowned in the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ramkrishnapur Ghat area of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Raad Islam, 10, son of Md Mominul Islam, a resident of Ramkrishnapur West Mahalla in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at Madhobpur Government Primary School. Locals and the deceased's family said Raad went missing in the Padma River at noon while he was bathing in it.

Later on, locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

