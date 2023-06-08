Video
Thursday, 8 June, 2023
Home Foreign News

2 dead, 5 injured in US school graduation shooting

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

WASHINGTON, June 7: Two people were killed and five injured Tuesday during a shooting near a high school graduation in the US state of Virginia, police said, the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings plaguing the country.
The shooting took place around 5 pm (2100 GMT) outside a theater in the state capital of Richmond, where students from a local high school were celebrating their graduation, Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards told reporters.
The deceased included an 18-year-old graduate and a 36-year-old man, he added.
Of the five injured, one remained in critical       condition.
"People scattered, it was very chaotic at the scene," Edwards said.    �AFP



