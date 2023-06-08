Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

MANCHESTER, JUNE 7: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted an improved fifth and final bid for Manchester United and wants an answer by Friday, according to reports.

Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club.

United announced in November that the board was exploring "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth", with a full sale one of the options.

Current owners, the Glazer family, are understood to value United at £6 billion ($7.5 billion) and the Raine Group was brought in to oversee the process. The fifth offer remains for 100 percent of the club and Sheikh Jassim's bid team have set Friday as a deadline to make headway in discussions, reports said on Wednesday. �AFP

