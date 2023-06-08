Warner falls on opening day of WTC final against India

Video
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:09 AM
Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 7: India struck at either end of the session to leave Australia 73-2 at lunch on the first day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval on Wednesday.
Australia were in trouble in the opening overs when Usman Khawaja fell for a duck before opening partner David Warner counter-attacked.
The under-pressure left-hander was in fine touch, making 43 that included eight boundaries.
But his innings ended in unlucky fashion when he gloved an attempted pull off Shardul Thakur and was well caught down the legside by diving wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.
Both Thakur and fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj had lunchtime figures of 1-16.
Marnus Labuschagne was 26 not out and Steve Smith two not out.
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl under overcast skies and on a green-tinged pitch that promised to assist his four-man pace attack.
It was not long before a bowling unit missing injured paceman Jasprit Bumrah justified Rohit's decision.
Mohammed Shami started with a lively maiden to Warner, who had managed just one century in his previous 32 Test innings.
But it was Khawaja who fell for a 10-ball nought when caught behind off an excellent wobble seam delivery.
Australia, to the raucous delight of a mostly pro-India crowd, were then 2-1 in the fourth over.
Siraj struck Labuschagne a painful blow on the right hand when an 89 miles-per-hour (143 kilometres-per-hour) delivery rose off a good length, forcing the world's top-ranked Test batsman to drop his bat.
But as the sun came out, Warner struck first-change Umesh Yadav for three fours in successive balls, with a forcing shot through cover-point followed by an uppercut over the slips and a more delicate late cut.
Even better was a cover-driven four off Thakur that sped across the outfield at the London ground.
Medium-pacer Thakur was unsuccessful when reviewing two lbw appeals against Labuschagne before removing Warner, with the batsman's rueful smile summing up his feelings.
The match, the second WTC final, comes after a two-year programme of games. New Zealand defeated India in the inaugural 2021 edition in Southampton. The WTC remains the only major men's cricket trophy Australia have yet to win.    �AFP


