Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:09 AM
2nd day's results of Archery stage-3

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

It was the frustrating day for the archers as they lost their respective men's and women's events on the second day of Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament stage-3 which is now being held in Singapore.
In the recurve men's singles event, archer Hakim Ahmed Rubel failed to reach the last four after losing to his Indian rival Salunkhe Parth Sushant by 5-6 set.
While in the recurve women's singles event, Diya Siddique lost to her People republic of China rival An Qixuan 4-6 set in the pre quarterfinal.
In the compound men's singles, Md Sohel Rana lost to his Korean rival Kim Jongho 145-149 in the round of sixteen.
In the compound women's singles event, Bonna Akter lost to her Indian rival Chowdhury Sakshi 143-145 while Puspita Zaman lost her Chinese Taipei rival Hsu Yen Hua 141-143, both their round of sixteen matches.     �BSS


