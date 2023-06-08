2nd day's results of Archery stage-3





In the recurve men's singles event, archer Hakim Ahmed Rubel failed to reach the last four after losing to his Indian rival Salunkhe Parth Sushant by 5-6 set.

While in the recurve women's singles event, Diya Siddique lost to her People republic of China rival An Qixuan 4-6 set in the pre quarterfinal.

In the compound men's singles, Md Sohel Rana lost to his Korean rival Kim Jongho 145-149 in the round of sixteen.

