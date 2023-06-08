Indian, Australian Test teams honour victims of train crash





LONDON, JUNE 7: Indian and Australian players observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of India's deadliest railway disaster in decades before the start of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday.The latest death toll from last week's three-train crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha was revised upwards to 288 on Tuesday.At least 1,175 people were injured, with many of them in a critical condition.The Indian Test team are currently in London, where they are playing the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.Before the national anthems players and officials, all wearing black armbands, lined up on the outfield to observe a minute's silence.The Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted: "The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives."To express solidarity with those affected, Team India will wear black armbands." �AFP