Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:09 AM
Afghanistan to play Dhaka Test sans Rashid Khan

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for one-off Test match in and against Bangladesh between June 14 and 18. Leggy Rashid Khan is going to miss the game due to injury.
The ace leg spinner sustained a lower back injury last week and missed the ODI series against Sri Lanka as well.
Rashid hauled five wickets in the first innings of the solitary Test between the countries, who notched six in the following innings. He also contributed 51 and 24 runs with the bat in the match dated back 2019 which they won by 224 runs.
Young leggie Izharulhaq Naweed replaced Rashid in the squad while fast bowling duo of Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Nijat Masoud been added to the 15-man squad. Medium pace-bowling All-rounder Karim Janat also been called up to the side.
Hashmatullah Shahidi is named the Captain of the side as Rahmat Shah is picked as the vice-Captain.

Afghanistan Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naweed, Hamza Hotak, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai and Nijat Masoud.
Reserve: Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Sayed Ahmad Shirzad.


