Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:08 AM
Railway starts C'nawabgabj to Dhaka mango special train today

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023

RAJSHAHI, June 7: The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway will launch a 'mango special train' on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi from today (Thursday) for the fourth consecutive time.
On the day, railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, is likely to open the train at Chapainawabganj station at 11 am as the chief guest.
"We've taken all sorts of preparations to launch the train from Thursday for transporting mango to Dhaka from this mango producing area for the benefit of the growers and traders," said Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of the zone, while talking to BSS.
He said the initiative has also been taken to transport mangoes at a lower cost for the welfare of the mango traders and farmers.
The train with capacity of around 300 tonnes will depart from Chapainawabganj at 6 pm and will leave Rajshahi station at 7.30 pm and it will reach Dhaka at 1.15am.
The cargo train will carry maximum mangoes in eight or nine wagons every day. So, farmers and traders can transport goods at their will. It will cost Taka 1.17 to carry a kilogram of mango to Dhaka from Rajshahi and Taka 1.30 from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka.
Asim Talukder clarified that transport of mangoes in the special train would cost Taka 1,117 per ton whereas courier services cost Taka 20,000 per ton and private trucks cost around Taka 2,000 a ton.
The train will make a stoppage for loading mangoes at 11 stations on the Chapainawabgonj-Dhaka railway route via Rajshahi. The parcel train may have stoppages at other stations based on parcel booking and unloading.
In addition to mango, there is provision of carrying all kinds of vegetables, seasonal fruits, eggs and other agricultural products at less cost in the special train. The railway porters will conduct all sorts of the loading and unloading works of the goods.    �BSS


