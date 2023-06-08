BARVIDA demands withdrawal of SD on EVs, microbuses



Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) has demanded complete withdrawal of supplementary duty (SD) on electric vehicles (EVs) and microbuses used as public transport in the proposed budget for fiscal 2023-2024.BARVIDA has also urged for duty restructuring on environment-friendly and cost-effective hybrid vehicles.Leaders of the trade body placed these demands addressed to the government at a post-budget press conference on Tuesday at Dhaka Club.The BARVIDA leaders appreciated the government and particularly the NBR for keeping the duty structure on imported reconditioned vehicles unchanged in the proposed budget.Its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn placed these demands while its secretary general, former president and advisors were present in the press conference.BARVIDA president called for withdrawing the environment surcharge on motor vehicles at a fixed rate for each vehicle belonging to the same taxpayer having more than one car.Since there is no scope for carbon emission from the cars imported by BARVIDA from Japan, it is not logical to pay environmental surcharge by users of these vehicles. There is a need for clear guidance and clear explanation on this matter, the business leaders said.