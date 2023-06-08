Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan

Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan

Planning Minister M A Mannan said the government is planning to raise stocks of essentials in different divisional storage facilities to strengthen  Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB's) to contain inflation.

He made the remark while speaking as chief guest at a discussion titled "Post-Budget Panel Discussion" for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) organized by American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh delivered key note speech on the occasion.

The planning minister said Covid and Ukraine war have changed the entire world's geopolitical landscape and the finance minister has to deal with in preparing the budget. Moreover, IMF conditions are another pressure that the minister faced.

The AmCham President, Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the discussion session while Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former NBR chairman took part among others.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the government is facing to finance the budget by borrowing from banking system. He said high powered money will be a factor here.

The PRI executive director said inflation is a big pressure and also a challenge to control with measures that have been taken in the new budget.

He said apart from current account deficit, financial account deficit is also becoming a problem and due to this reserves of foreign exchange with the central bank is depleting faster.

The AmCham Syed Ershad Ahmed said to attain a 7.5 per cent growth in FY24 and containing inflation several fiscal measures need to be taken that include sustained growth in forex reserves and speeding up implementation of foreign exchange funded project   .

Foreign Exchange Reserve: Emphasize the importance of sustained growth in foreign exchange reserves and speeding up implementation of foreign-funded projects.

Moreover, export earnings must increase and for that policy support for business and industries must accelerate beyond traditional ready -made garment sector. Export diversification must be stepped up.

Moreover, energy diversity must be achieved by allocating more resources to the energy sector, particularly in developing more renewable energy. Steps must also be accelerated to create additional jobs opportunities to contribute to economic growth. Promoting clean energy technologies must be prioritized.

Tax and duty structure must be revised and reformed. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) must implement policy reform and automation to expand tax net.

ICT Tax Reform: Express concerns about increased taxes on information and communication equipment and call for policy improvements to support the growth of the ICT industry.

He laid emphasis on banking sector reform, and quick transformation of a cashless transaction system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahriar urges BIMSTEC members to complete FTA
UNOPS, WaterAid to propel sustainable WASH Services in Bangladesh
Railway starts C'nawabgabj to Dhaka mango special train today
BARVIDA demands withdrawal of SD on EVs, microbuses
Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan
WB keeps BD FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2pc
World stocks mostly drop after weak Chinese economic data
Nagad MD for cashless transactions to build smart Bangladesh


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft