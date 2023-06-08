Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan Planning Minister M A Mannan said the government is planning to raise stocks of essentials in different divisional storage facilities to strengthen Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB's) to contain inflation.





He made the remark while speaking as chief guest at a discussion titled "Post-Budget Panel Discussion" for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) organized by American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh at a city hotel on Wednesday.





Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh delivered key note speech on the occasion.





The planning minister said Covid and Ukraine war have changed the entire world's geopolitical landscape and the finance minister has to deal with in preparing the budget. Moreover, IMF conditions are another pressure that the minister faced.





The AmCham President, Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the discussion session while Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former NBR chairman took part among others.





Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the government is facing to finance the budget by borrowing from banking system. He said high powered money will be a factor here.





The PRI executive director said inflation is a big pressure and also a challenge to control with measures that have been taken in the new budget.





He said apart from current account deficit, financial account deficit is also becoming a problem and due to this reserves of foreign exchange with the central bank is depleting faster.





The AmCham Syed Ershad Ahmed said to attain a 7.5 per cent growth in FY24 and containing inflation several fiscal measures need to be taken that include sustained growth in forex reserves and speeding up implementation of foreign exchange funded project .







Moreover, export earnings must increase and for that policy support for business and industries must accelerate beyond traditional ready -made garment sector. Export diversification must be stepped up.







Moreover, energy diversity must be achieved by allocating more resources to the energy sector, particularly in developing more renewable energy. Steps must also be accelerated to create additional jobs opportunities to contribute to economic growth. Promoting clean energy technologies must be prioritized.







Tax and duty structure must be revised and reformed. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) must implement policy reform and automation to expand tax net.







He laid emphasis on banking sector reform, and quick transformation of a cashless transaction system.