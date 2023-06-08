Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB keeps BD FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2pc

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) has kept Bangladesh's economic growth forecast for    FY24 unchanged at 6.2 percent, saying inflationary pressure will ease in upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
In South Asia, excluding India, growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent in 2023 before rebounding to 4.3 percent in 2024, according to WB latest report.
The global lender expects Bangladesh to accelerate reform implementation, and complete transportation and energy infrastructure megaprojects in the next financial year starting on Jul 1.
These factors will help the country's growth to accelerate, according to the WB's latest Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday.
It also kept the forecast for the outgoing financial year unchanged after cutting it further by a 0.9 percentage point to 5.2 percent six months ago.
Bangladesh's gains in market share in key export markets are expected to sustain export growth, offsetting the effects of weaker growth in advanced economies, the report said.
But elevated inflation, policy uncertainty, and weakening external demand are expected to slow growth in outgoing FY23 from 7.1 percent in the previous fiscal year,
In its budget proposal for the upcoming financial year, the government has set an "ambitious" 7.5 percent growth target although economists doubt if the government took into account the risks of volatility in the global economy while setting the goal.
After Bangladesh posted 7.1 percent GDP growth in 2021-22 by tackling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government set a target of 7.5 percent for FY23.
As the Russia-Ukraine war hit the global economy hard, the government revised the target down to 6.5 percent. But even that target became difficult to achieve. The national statistical agency in March projected 6.03 percent growth for the outgoing fiscal year.
In South Asia, excluding India, growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent in 2023 before rebounding to 4.3 percent in 2024, according to the World Bank.
Import restrictions imposed by several economies in the region, including Bangladesh, which adversely affected economic activity, have been relaxed as external imbalances have improved and exchange rate pressures have eased.
Food export bans, however, are expected to remain in place in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan through 2023 despite falling global prices.
In Bangladesh, continued import suppression measures and energy shortages have weighed on both industrial production and the services sector. Real household earnings are yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels despite an improvement in employment, the World Bank said.
Monetary policy tightening in the region has continued, with average real interest rates in the first half of 2023 turning positive on a GDP-weighted basis.
In Bangladesh, while the central bank raised policy rates, transmission to the broader economy has been impaired by a cap on lending interest rates.
Expected inflation one year ahead has risen sharply in the region since early 2022 in response to broad-based price increases. Additionally, in several economies, economic crises have further contributed to this inflationary pressure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahriar urges BIMSTEC members to complete FTA
UNOPS, WaterAid to propel sustainable WASH Services in Bangladesh
Railway starts C'nawabgabj to Dhaka mango special train today
BARVIDA demands withdrawal of SD on EVs, microbuses
Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan
WB keeps BD FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2pc
World stocks mostly drop after weak Chinese economic data
Nagad MD for cashless transactions to build smart Bangladesh


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft