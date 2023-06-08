Video
Emirates to unveil new recycling initiative to reduce plastic

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Emirates is unveiling a new closed loop recycling initiative this month, where millions of onboard items such as plastic trays, bowls, snack and casserole dishes, will now be recycled in a local facility and remade into fresh, ready-to-use Emirates meal service products.
Marking United Nations World Environment Day, and the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution, Emirates will introduce the new recycled utensils onboard from June 2023 onwards, says a press release.
The new initiative is a transition to the principles of a circular economy, whereby items are reduced, reused, and recycled. Millions of old and damaged meal service items will be collected after flights, washed and checked for damage, transported to a facility in Dubai to be ground down, reprocessed, and manufactured into new dishes, bowls and trays - before being sent to Emirates Flight Catering to be used again for thousands of meals in the sky.
Emirates will be reusing plastic materials that have already reached their end of life and would otherwise need to be written off. The new trays, casseroles, snack dishes and bowls, potentially containing around 25% reused material (recyclate),  will be brought back into service on aircraft across the globe, and the proportion will continue to increase over time.
Emirates has already implemented several initiatives in addition to the new closed loop recycling project- replacement of plastic straws, inflight retail bags, and stirrers with responsibly sourced paper and wooden alternatives;   onboard blankets  manufactured from  recycled plastic bottles.; inflight toy bags, baby amenity kits and plush toys made from recycled plastic bottles; hygiene covers for bowls on Emirates meal trays and plastic tumblers  made from 80% recycled plastic and others.


