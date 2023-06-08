Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TNB Genco, MHI to Drive decarbonization in Malaysia

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

TNB Genco, MHI to Drive decarbonization in Malaysia

TNB Genco, MHI to Drive decarbonization in Malaysia

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Malaysia's largest power producer, TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd. (TNB Genco), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study and exchange information related to clean energy technologies.

The MoU will help drive the energy transition in Malaysia and support its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Mitsubishi says in press release issued in Singapore on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, MHI with support from its power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, and TNB Genco will conduct studies that examine three key areas related to clean power generation. These include the hydrogen and ammonia value chain in relation to hydrogen production and supply, logistics, storage and related infrastructure; low carbon fuel co-combustion technology in thermal plants; and CO2 capture.

The partners will also mutually share experiences and information on the specified areas within the MoU. This could also include sharing experiences and technical know-how on advancing cleaner power generation in Malaysia.
Akihiro Ondo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, added: "Mitsubishi Power has been actively involved in Malaysia's power generation projects since the 1960s. We look forward to extending our support and strengthening partnership with TNB Genco to jointly explore capabilities around innovative energy technologies that help accelerate the country's net zero emission goals. This MoU reaffirms our continued commitment to develop technologies that help our partners in Malaysia and across APAC deliver a sustainable future."

The agreement extends the longstanding partnership between MHI, Mitsubishi Power and TNB Genco, stepping up efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This aspiration is underpinned by a commitment to reduce 35% of its emissions intensity as well as 50% of its coal generation capacity by 2035.

This MoU follows the Mitsubishi Power Malaysia Technical Seminar 2023 held in January 2023, which involved knowledge-sharing of strategic plans and innovative industry-leading power generation technologies and services to support Malaysia's energy needs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahriar urges BIMSTEC members to complete FTA
UNOPS, WaterAid to propel sustainable WASH Services in Bangladesh
Railway starts C'nawabgabj to Dhaka mango special train today
BARVIDA demands withdrawal of SD on EVs, microbuses
Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan
WB keeps BD FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2pc
World stocks mostly drop after weak Chinese economic data
Nagad MD for cashless transactions to build smart Bangladesh


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft