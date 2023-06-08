Video
EBL holds seminar on climate change

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) in observance of World Environment Day hosted a seminar on the 'Role of Financial Institutions to Address Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation' at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Dr. Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, DMD, Environment and Climate Change, PKSF was the keynote speaker of the seminar.

Nurun Nahar, Executive Director and Deputy Governor Designate, Bangladesh Bank and the chief guest on the occasion said, "Addressing the challenges posed by climate change requires collective action, unwavering commitment and innovative solutions. We must ensure that businesses, communities and individuals have access to affordable credit facilities to implement climate-smart practices."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change and emphasized the pivotal role that financial institutions play in driving positive change.
Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director (SFD), Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade), BIBM; K.M. Rezaul Hasanat, Chairman, Viyellatex Group also participated in the discussion. M. Khurshed Alam, Chairman, Sustainable Finance Committee, DMD and CRO, EBL moderated the seminar.


