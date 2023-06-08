Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Environment Day CHATTOGRAM, Jun 7: The Peninsula Chittagong hotel on Monday celebrated 'World Environment Day' with a vow to address plastic pollution.





The daylong celebration renewed initiatives to carry forward a social and environmental concern towards the to reduce use of plastic use to protect the environment, people, and the planet.





In the celebration of 'World Environment Day 2023', Team Peninsula Chittagong took the initiative for the Tree Plantation Campaign'' at Mirsarai, Chattogram.





Mahboob Rahman, Chairman, The Peninsula Chittagong, inaugurated the daylong event and spoke at a seminar as the chief guest.





Mirsarai Upazila Chairman Jashim Uddin, UNO Mahfuza Zerin, and Assistant Commissioner-Land of Mirsarai Upazila Mizanur Rahman, General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, Sumedha Gunawardana, and the department heads of The Peninsula Chittagong were also present at the seminar.





After the seminar, Team Peninsula Chittagong took part in a tree plantation campaign where two thousand tree plants were donated by The Peninsula Chittagong.





Mahboob Ur Rahman said 'Peninsula Chittagong has always played a vital role in contributing to the progress of the tourism industry in Bangladesh as well as carrying out social values and responsibilities. He also added that every year, the Peninsula Chittagong will continue to initiate such events in order to protect the communal values of Chattogram, set an example of awareness among every citizen of the country, and create awareness worldwide.'