BRAC Bank holds event on financial awareness in Khulna BRAC Bank Agent Banking organized an engaging financial awareness programme at Dhamalia Agent Banking Outlet, Dhamalia Bazar, Dumuria, Khulna recently, says a press release.





Dhamalia Agent Banking Outlet is one of the TARA Agent Banking Outlet owned by Tara Agent Rebeka Haque. Rebeka appointed two female staffs for her Outlet and also has been focusing on female customers who are still financially excluded. Some 65% female customers constituting the total customer base of the outlet reflects on her drive for inclusive banking.







The event aimed to promote financial inclusion and provide valuable guidance to the local community and remittance beneficiaries. The programme brought together BRAC Bank coworkers and the families of the local residents. Nazmur Rahim, Head of the Alternate Banking Channels, BRAC Bank, attened the programme as the main speaker.





In his speech, Nazmur Rahim emphasized the importance of empowering families who receive remittances. He advised them to rely on trustworthy institutions like BRAC Bank to ensure their hard-earned money is not exploited. He highlighted BRAC Bank's commitment to supporting the community by offering a 2.5% incentive for remittance recipients, providing a reliable and secure platform for financial transactions.

The programme witnessed the active participation of over half of the remittance recipient families, highlighting the community's strong interest and need for financial guidance. The event served as an interactive platform for the attendees to discuss various aspects of economic development and the proper utilization of the funds received.





Among the distinguished guests present at the programme were BM Jahurul Haque, the Chairman of the UpazilaParishad; Asif Hossain, Senior Manager, Probashi Banking, Retail Banking Division; Md. Faisal Islam, Regional Coordinator, Agent Banking; Shafiqur Rahman, Team Leader of the Khulna Region, Agent Banking; The success of the programme reflects BRAC Bank's unwavering commitment to financial inclusion and its efforts to empower local communities. By facilitating meaningful interactions and providing valuable guidance, BRAC Bank continues to positively impact the lives of its customers and the broader society.