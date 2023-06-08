Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turkish lira hits new dollar low after election

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

ISTANBUL, June 7: The Turkish lira sank to a new low against the dollar on Wednesday, more than a week after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The currency, which was propped up by the central bank before the presidential election, fell five percent to 22.77 lira per dollar at around 0645 GMT.
Erdogan was sworn in on Saturday after winning a historic election runoff on May 28 and named a new cabinet appointing market-friendly politician Mehmet Simsek as finance minister.
The former Merrill Lynch economist is known to oppose Erdogan's unconventional policies.
He served as finance minister between 2009 and 2015 and deputy prime minister in charge of the economy until 2018, before stepping down ahead of a series of lira crashes that year.
Soon after taking office, Simsek said: "we have no choice but to return to rational ground" -- a sign of shifting away from the unorthodox policy of lowering interest rates in order to fight high inflation.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahriar urges BIMSTEC members to complete FTA
UNOPS, WaterAid to propel sustainable WASH Services in Bangladesh
Railway starts C'nawabgabj to Dhaka mango special train today
BARVIDA demands withdrawal of SD on EVs, microbuses
Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan
WB keeps BD FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2pc
World stocks mostly drop after weak Chinese economic data
Nagad MD for cashless transactions to build smart Bangladesh


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft