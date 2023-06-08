Case filed over Nagad stipend disbursements rumours





In early 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a directive to disburse all government allowances among marginal people through Nagad- working as a development partner of the government.

But in defiance of this directive, many government agencies had continued to distribute allowances through private mobile financial institutions that have foreign partners, says a press release.

Then, allegations surfaced that there had been a lack of transparency with many actual beneficiaries having lost out on financial aid meant for them. The government was also not happy about the matter. As a result, many of the agencies have chosen Nagad for disbursements of allowances.

Recently, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has entrusted Nagad with the job of disbursing stipends and educational materials among 1.5 crore primary school students for the next five years. Several ministries and agencies followed suit and chose Nagad for allowance disbursements. And this is what angered the vested quarter.

Chief of Strategic Relations and LEA Operations of Nagad Limited Col Kousar Soukat Ali (retd) said, "We are becoming a target of social media attacks again and again. Having got the responsibility of government disbursements, false propaganda and rumours against us have gone up all the more. Faced with smears on social media, the Nagad authorities have finally resorted to the law for remedy."

Since its launch, Nagad has been the subject of attacks by a big quarter having vested interests. They applied different tactics to tarnish its image. In different times, they also tore all banners of Nagad, attacked Nagad workers and did not allow any agents in marginal areas to provide Nagad services. Nagad has always condemned such incidents and has faith in the law of the country.



Being envious of Nagad's success in primary stipend disbursements, rumours are being spread on social media against this state-owned MFS to interrupt its business activities. Seeking legal remedy, on behalf of this MFS provider, a case has been lodged with Banani Police Station under Digital Security Act-2018 against a few Facebook pages and several people who spread propaganda against Nagad.In early 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a directive to disburse all government allowances among marginal people through Nagad- working as a development partner of the government.But in defiance of this directive, many government agencies had continued to distribute allowances through private mobile financial institutions that have foreign partners, says a press release.Then, allegations surfaced that there had been a lack of transparency with many actual beneficiaries having lost out on financial aid meant for them. The government was also not happy about the matter. As a result, many of the agencies have chosen Nagad for disbursements of allowances.Recently, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has entrusted Nagad with the job of disbursing stipends and educational materials among 1.5 crore primary school students for the next five years. Several ministries and agencies followed suit and chose Nagad for allowance disbursements. And this is what angered the vested quarter.Earlier, this group had spread false and fabricated information on Facebook and other digital platforms in various ways. They even distributed leaflets in an attempt to tarnish the image of Nagad. During that time, Nagad had filed cases based on some specific attempts made to smear its image and reputation. Later, Bangladesh Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in an investigation found the involvement of several officials of a foreign-owned company in the smear campaign against Nagad. The matter is now sub-judice.Chief of Strategic Relations and LEA Operations of Nagad Limited Col Kousar Soukat Ali (retd) said, "We are becoming a target of social media attacks again and again. Having got the responsibility of government disbursements, false propaganda and rumours against us have gone up all the more. Faced with smears on social media, the Nagad authorities have finally resorted to the law for remedy."Since its launch, Nagad has been the subject of attacks by a big quarter having vested interests. They applied different tactics to tarnish its image. In different times, they also tore all banners of Nagad, attacked Nagad workers and did not allow any agents in marginal areas to provide Nagad services. Nagad has always condemned such incidents and has faith in the law of the country.