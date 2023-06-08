Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Case filed over Nagad stipend disbursements rumours

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Being envious of Nagad's success in primary stipend disbursements, rumours are being spread on social media against this state-owned MFS to interrupt its business activities. Seeking legal remedy, on behalf of this MFS provider, a case has been lodged with Banani Police Station under Digital Security Act-2018 against a few Facebook pages and several people who spread propaganda against Nagad.
In early 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a directive to disburse all government allowances among marginal people through Nagad- working as a development partner of the government.
But in defiance of this directive, many government agencies had continued to distribute allowances through private mobile financial institutions that have foreign partners, says a press release.
Then, allegations surfaced that there had been a lack of transparency with many actual beneficiaries having lost out on financial aid meant for them. The government was also not happy about the matter. As a result, many of the agencies have chosen Nagad for disbursements of allowances.
Recently, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has entrusted Nagad with the job of disbursing stipends and educational materials among 1.5 crore primary school students for the next five years. Several ministries and agencies followed suit and chose Nagad for allowance disbursements. And this is what angered the vested quarter.   
Earlier, this group had spread false and fabricated information on Facebook and other digital platforms in various ways. They even distributed leaflets in an attempt to tarnish the image of Nagad. During that time, Nagad had filed cases based on some specific attempts made to smear its image and reputation. Later, Bangladesh Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in an investigation found the involvement of several officials of a foreign-owned company in the smear campaign against Nagad. The matter is now sub-judice.
Chief of Strategic Relations and LEA Operations of Nagad Limited Col Kousar Soukat Ali (retd) said, "We are becoming a target of social media attacks again and again. Having got the responsibility of government disbursements, false propaganda and rumours against us have gone up all the more. Faced with smears on social media, the Nagad authorities have finally resorted to the law for remedy."
Since its launch, Nagad has been the subject of attacks by a big quarter having vested interests. They applied different tactics to tarnish its image. In different times, they also tore all banners of Nagad, attacked Nagad workers and did not allow any agents in marginal areas to provide Nagad services. Nagad has always condemned such incidents and has faith in the law of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahriar urges BIMSTEC members to complete FTA
UNOPS, WaterAid to propel sustainable WASH Services in Bangladesh
Railway starts C'nawabgabj to Dhaka mango special train today
BARVIDA demands withdrawal of SD on EVs, microbuses
Govt mulls to raise TCB’s storage capacity to contain inflation: Mannan
WB keeps BD FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6.2pc
World stocks mostly drop after weak Chinese economic data
Nagad MD for cashless transactions to build smart Bangladesh


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft