bKash gives 33,600 books to Bishwo Shahitto Kendro

Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:06 AM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

bKash has provided 33,600 books to the Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), following the 9 successive years of partnership.

The books will be distributed among the school students of Bangla and English mediums across the country, says a press release. 

Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external & corporate affairs officer of bKash handed over the books to Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, founder and chief executive of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro at BSK's office in the city on Sunday.
Aiming to inspire more students in reading books, bKash is associated with the book reading programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Under the initiative, bKash has provided around 300 thousand books in around 4000 educational institutions that has benefitted nearly 3 million students nationwide.

It is mentionable that bKash has been engaged with various initiatives to encourage book reading since its inception. bKash is involved in organising Bangla Academy Ekushey Book Fair as the main sponsor since 2018. Besides, bKash distributed 20,000 copies of graphic novel series 'Mujib' in 500 Bengali and English medium schools across the country, marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence to spread the ideals of the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the students. bKash is also supporting PROYASH, a special education institute in Jessore, since 2019.


