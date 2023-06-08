Fair on light engineering workshops held in Old Dhaka





The participants from Dholaikhal and Zinzira in Dhaka district participated in the fair and showcased the innovated engines and machineries.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Additional Managing Director of Md. Fazlul Kader inaugurated the fair as the chief guest. Sarwar Hasan Alo, Ward Councilor No. 41 of South City Corporation and Vice-President of Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BAISHIMAS) and Aftab Javed, President of Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association (BIMA) were also present at the opening ceremony of the fair as special guests.

Dholaikhal and Zinzira are famous for workshops of light engineering, which have been producing prototype engines and parts of world brand automobile companies.

Local engineers and technicians most having no academic certificate, can easily produce prototype engines and their parts exploring the original ones made in foreign countries, using their innovative and

There are about 40,000 such light engineering workshops in Bangladesh, of which 10,000 workshops are at Zinzira and Dholaikhal, Dania, Ruhitpur, Atibazar, Kholamora and Rajendrapur areas. Hence the job opportunities and prospects in this sector remain largely unexplored.

Md Fazlul Kader said: "Manufacturing industry is a very big sector all over the world, its market and marketing opportunity is even bigger. This time 25 percent of the the country's GDP is coming from light engineering manufacturers. We have created various clusters in the last three years. We have disbursed a loan of BDT 700 crore. This money is now circulating among them."

"But the investment required in this sector is actually Tk 6,000 crores to Tk 7,000 crores. If this amount can be financed only then this industry will boom and lead the country towards Smart Bangladesh as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,"

Md. Aftab Javed said: "We want to spread our products throughout Bangladesh and abroad. Our engineers have that ability. If the government helps us properly and gives us credit facilities, then we can present our products to the world."

One of the objectives of this project is to develop environmentally friendly small enterprises by adopting environmentally sustainable methods, to increase the production capacity and efficiency of small entrepreneurs, to cooperate in the promotion and marketing of manufactured products, to increase the knowledge of workers and to reduce health risks, to promote the alternative use of factory waste for environmental management. Making and building a brand to sell products by assessing consumer and market demand.

A two-day Microenterprise Fair of Light Workshops concluded at Fakir Chan Sardar Community Centre ay Narinda, in Old Dhaka recently.The participants from Dholaikhal and Zinzira in Dhaka district participated in the fair and showcased the innovated engines and machineries.Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Additional Managing Director of Md. Fazlul Kader inaugurated the fair as the chief guest. Sarwar Hasan Alo, Ward Councilor No. 41 of South City Corporation and Vice-President of Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BAISHIMAS) and Aftab Javed, President of Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association (BIMA) were also present at the opening ceremony of the fair as special guests.Dholaikhal and Zinzira are famous for workshops of light engineering, which have been producing prototype engines and parts of world brand automobile companies.Local engineers and technicians most having no academic certificate, can easily produce prototype engines and their parts exploring the original ones made in foreign countries, using their innovative andUnder the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP), with the financial and technical support of World Bank and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), the micro-entrepreneurs of Zinzira and Dholaikhal of Dhaka district are not only producing products, but promoting and marketing them.There are about 40,000 such light engineering workshops in Bangladesh, of which 10,000 workshops are at Zinzira and Dholaikhal, Dania, Ruhitpur, Atibazar, Kholamora and Rajendrapur areas. Hence the job opportunities and prospects in this sector remain largely unexplored.Md Fazlul Kader said: "Manufacturing industry is a very big sector all over the world, its market and marketing opportunity is even bigger. This time 25 percent of the the country's GDP is coming from light engineering manufacturers. We have created various clusters in the last three years. We have disbursed a loan of BDT 700 crore. This money is now circulating among them.""But the investment required in this sector is actually Tk 6,000 crores to Tk 7,000 crores. If this amount can be financed only then this industry will boom and lead the country towards Smart Bangladesh as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,"Md. Aftab Javed said: "We want to spread our products throughout Bangladesh and abroad. Our engineers have that ability. If the government helps us properly and gives us credit facilities, then we can present our products to the world."One of the objectives of this project is to develop environmentally friendly small enterprises by adopting environmentally sustainable methods, to increase the production capacity and efficiency of small entrepreneurs, to cooperate in the promotion and marketing of manufactured products, to increase the knowledge of workers and to reduce health risks, to promote the alternative use of factory waste for environmental management. Making and building a brand to sell products by assessing consumer and market demand.