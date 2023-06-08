Stocks rebound on both bourses







After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded on Wednesday in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 22.80 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 6,338.99. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 0.47 point to finish at 2,189.21 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 3.04 points to close at 1,375.33.Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 350 issues traded, 125 advanced, 48 declined and 177 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.Meghna Life dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by INTRACO, Rupali Life, RD Food, Sonali Life and BSC. BANGAS was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent, while SIMTEX was the worst loser, shedding 6.81 per cent.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 35.75 points to settle at 18,703.25 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 18.49 points to close at 11,187.96.Of the issues traded, 46 declined, 74 advanced and 90 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 29.75 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 14.07 crore. �BSS