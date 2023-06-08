Denmark to give Tk 474cr to BD for bilateral dev





In this regard, a grant-based framework agreement was signed on Wednesday between Denmark and Bangladesh.

The strategic objectives of the Framework Agreement will be complemented by cross cutting priorities such as the strengthening of democracy, empowerment of youth and improving gender equality, through empowering women and girls.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan and Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen signed the framework agreement on behalf of their respective sides, said an ERD press release.

High officials of ERD and Danish Embassy in Dhaka were present at the signing ceremony.

Denmark is also involved in commercial activities through the trade council.



