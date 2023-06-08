Premier Bank opens new location of Banglabazar SME branch As part of the effort to continuously improve banking services, The Premier Bank Limited recently inaugurated the new location of Banglabazar SME branch to 10 North Brook Hall Road (1st Floor), Banglabazar, Dhaka , says a press release.





Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest while Mr. Arif Hossain, Councilor of Ward 43, DSCC; Shanower Ali Sikdar, Building Owner and Propriter of Araf Traders and Fida Hossain, Director, Padma Group.





Md. Tareq Uddin, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications of the Bank also attended the ceremony along with senior officials from both institutions, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries.