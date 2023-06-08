NCC Bank recognized as Fastest Growing Banking Brand in BD

NCC Bank has recognized with a prestigious international award titled "Fastest Growing Banking Brand in Bangladesh-2023" for its commitment to growth, innovation and excellence in banking sector, says a press release.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM), a UK based international organization announced the awards recently.

The NCC Bank is now an acceptable and loyal brand to all customers by delivering outstanding financial services and creating exceptional customer experience with 30 years of its banking operations. In this continuation, the Bank is focusing on technological development to attract young generation customers, women empowerment, giving importance on SME and Retail business, value edition of Credit & Debit cards, starting Islamic banking operation as well which will contribute to develop the future economic development of the country, the press release said.



