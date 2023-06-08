Video
Home Business

Remittances from S Arabia can increase further: BD envoy

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, June 7: Bangladeshi expatriates have sent about USD 3.4 billion as remittance from Saudi Arabia till April of this fiscal year, according to Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary.

However, if the 2.8 million Saudi expatriates living in Saudi Arabia send remittances through legal routes, it can increase to a great extent, he said.
The ambassador was speaking at a seminar titled "Our actions to increase remittance flow and prevent hundi" at the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Representatives of various community organisations in Riyadh, businessmen, doctors, engineers, university professors, principals of Bangladesh International School in Riyadh and BOD members and others attended the seminar. Embassy officials were also present at the seminar.

The ambassador urged the Saudi expatriates to come forward to prevent hundi. During this time, he urged everyone in the community to create awareness among the general expatriates to prevent hundi.
The ambassador said that it is possible to get a good job by acquiring skills before coming abroad. If skilled workers are sent, the remittance flow will increase.

The ambassador said the Embassy of Bangladesh has taken initiatives to expand the labour market besides increasing the acceptance of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia.

Bangladeshi workers wishing to go to Saudi Arabia have the opportunity to test their skills through Takamal, a Saudi government organization. Takamal Holding, a Saudi government organization, will work in Bangladesh to verify the skills of skilled/semi-skilled workers and issue certificates, he said.

Skill verification and certification will be given in 23 subjects including plumbing, electrician, mechanic, welding, carpenter painter, plasterer, and builder. Besides, various programs are available under Bangladesh Open University for Saudi expatriates, the ambassador added.

Javed said the Bangladesh embassy is working to stop visa trading to reduce the cost of coming to Saudi Arabia and has taken initiatives to verify every visa. He said a tough stand has been taken to stop visa trading. He said if the migration of expatriate workers is not reduced, their income benefits are not available. Because it takes a few years for an expatriate worker to cover the cost of his arrival abroad.    �UNB


