Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:15 AM
Amu offers talks under UN aegis with BNP on polls  

It’s an instance of misguiding people, believes Moshrraf

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and Coordinator of the 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu on Tuesday said the government is willing to discuss with BNP to resolve the election problem.

He said, "If necessary, Awami League wants to sit face to face with the BNP in front of the UN representative to solve the political crisis and the upcoming elections."

Amu said these at a rally of 14-party alliance held at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Amu said, "The government has agreed to discuss the election problem for the sake of democracy in the country. The crisis cannot be resolved in any other way except discussion. And if they (BNP) try to come to power unconstitutionally, the people will resist."

"The door of negotiation is always open to continue the process of democracy within the constitution. If necessary, discussions with BNP can be held through the mediation of the UN representative," he added.

Meanwhile, Worker's Party President Rashed Khan Menon, another leader of the 14-party alliance, said, "America's visa policy is motivated. Through this, Sheikh Hasina can be removed from power and power can be handed over to BNP or the civil society."
"If fair election is held due to the US visa policy, I will tell BNP - if you have courage, come to that election," Menon added.

Central leaders of AL and 14-party alliance were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf told the Daily Observer on Tuesday, "BNP is not concerned with what Awami League leaders say about the election. They have been misguiding the people for the last 14 years. This statement is also to misguide them like in the past."

The BNP leader said, "Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader have repeatedly rejected the issue of discussion with BNP on the election. Now the leaders of that party have offered to negotiate. It is very difficult for everyone to believe them."



