PM wants greater cooperation between BD, Indian armies

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday put emphasis on united efforts to eradicate poverty in this region.

"Poverty is the main enemy of the people in thIs region and countries of this region will have to work unitedly to eradicate poverty," she said.

The prime minister said this when visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande called on her at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

After the call on, PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters.

Hasina said that excellent bilateral relationship is prevailing between Bangladesh and India.

She also mentioned that importance has been given for socio-economic development by utilising this relation.

Describing Bangladesh as an over populated country, she mentioned that the government is trying hard to advance it socio-economically despite various limitations and limited resources.

During the meeting, the PM put emphasis on strengthening cooperation and collaboration between the armies of the two neighbouring countries.

In this regard, she referred to the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) and said, there are opportunities of exchange of activities between the two countries for the mutual welfare.

PM Hasina also recalled with gratitude the support and role of the Indian government, army and its people during the War of Liberation in 1971.

At the meeting, the Indian Army chief said that the cooperation and collaboration between Bangladesh and India in the defense industry sector is progressing very well.

General Pande assured the prime minister that the cooperation in modernisation of the Bangladesh Army would continue in the days ahead.

He mentioned that there are potentials to further strengthen cooperation between the two friendly countries in the areas of technical and other fields.

The Indian Army chief stressed the need for utilising these opportunities for the mutual benefits.

He informed the prime minister that he visited Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram and he was really impressed to see the modern facilities there.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah were present.

General Pande arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.    �UNB


PM wants greater cooperation between BD, Indian armies
