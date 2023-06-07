Video
Haas meets Anis, Salman to talk labour laws, quota issues

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

US Ambassador Peter Haas on Tuesday held an exclusive meeting with two top level policymakers of the government - Law Minister Anisul Huq and Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Adviser office in Dhaka. A Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also present at the meeting.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be visiting Geneva from June 13 to 17 to attend the International Labour Organization (ILO) event. Prior to the event, the United States asked to hear the government's statement on the labour law in the country.

After the meeting, Anisul Huq told media that the US Ambassador Peter Haas exclusively discussed about Bangladesh's labour law and sought the government's statement in this regard.

"Haas also said the United States had some opinions regarding Bangladesh's labour law. The ambassador asked for the government's statement on the issues and said the discussion will continue," the Law Minister said after the meeting.

Regarding political issues, the Minister said that it was only focused on the labour laws and quota issues.


