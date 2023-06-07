News of import cuts onion price by Tk 40 per kg  







On the first day after the permission to import onions, 1,0 62 tonnes of onion arrived in the country through Sona Masjid Land Port of Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, 330 tonnes through Bhomra Land Port of Satkhira and 75 tonnes of onion through Benapole Land Port.



The Department of Agriculture Extension has allowed the import of a total of 433,000 tonnes of onion till 5:00pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, onion syndicate is in trouble by stocking onions. They are facing huge losses due to sudden onion imports.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Vice-President SM Nazer Hossain told the Daily Observer, "We had earlier said that a syndicate of importers might be involved in the price manipulation. That seems to be true.



Because imported onions have not yet come to the market. Only permission has reduced the price. It clearly shows that the price was increased due to the syndicate."



In Khatunganj, the largest wholesale market of consumer goods in the country, traders sold onions at Tk 60 per kg on Monday and the price reduced by Tk 10 on Tuesday.



However, till the announcement of import on Sunday, the wholesale price of onion in this market was Tk 90. On Sunday, when the news of the permission to import onion spread, it decreased by Tk 30 per kg on Tuesday. Within a day, it was reduced by Tk 10 on Tuesday.



Abul Kasem, President of Chaktai-Khatunganj Artaddar Traders Association in Chattogram said, "Wholesale buyers stopped buying onions immediately after the news of the import permit spread. In trouble, the wholesalers reduced the price by Tk 30 on Sunday and another Tk 10 on Tuesday.



"Now, although onions are sold wholesale at Tk 50, there are no buyers."



The President of the association thinks that everyone is waiting for the import.



The businessman blamed the importers for increasing the prices of consumer goods including onions.



They said, "Importers are responsible for the increase in prices of all products including onion and ginger. They sit in air-conditioned rooms and control the market."



About getting import permission, he said, "It took time for the IP (permit) to come to Chattogram. Importers got Import Permit (IP) on Monday. Some onions may go in on Tuesday. It will enter in full swing from Wednesday."



He said that the onion farmers of the country will suffer if the price of onion decreases further after importation. He also said, 'those who have stored extra onions will also be in danger.'



Meanwhile, the price of onion has decreased by Tk 15 to Tk 20 in the retail market due to the news of import. At present, onion is being sold at the rate of Tk 80 to Tk 95 in the Chittagong retail market.



On Monday, it was found that onion is being sold at the price of Tk 80 at Ahmadiya Traders, Tk 85 at SS Mart, Tk 95 at Quality Department Store and Tk 80 at Karnphuli Traders.



The product is being sold at the price of Tk 90 in Anyar Store in Oxygen area of the Chattogram and Utsav Supershop in Panchlaish area.



Since holy Ramadan, price of onion has been increasing in the country's market. Onion started selling at a price of Tk 100 per kg. At that time, the price rose from Tk 90 to Tk 95 in the wholesale market.



Recently, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi requested the Agriculture Ministry to allow the import of onions. In view of this, in a press release on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture informed about the permission to import onion from Monday.



According to the notification, the decision was taken to protect the interests of all consumers, including reducing the suffering of limited income-working people due to the abnormal increase in onion prices.



In 2022, the country's onion farmers suffered due to more imports than demand. Therefore, the government has stopped the import of onions to encourage farmers to grow onions.



Sohag Mia, a grocer of Hatirpool area in the capital, said, "I know the price of onion has decreased, but they were bought at a higher price. Still having to sell at a loss."



He said, "The market is unstable and retailers have brought onion at a much higher price. Because onion will come in the wholesale market, some are selling it at a low price.



They buy and sell every day. They can set the price on a daily basis. But we bought onions a few days earlier. A sudden price cut results in losses."



Earlier, the Chattogram district administration raided the Khatunganj market due to the increase in onion prices on May 21. The investigation revealed that there is a syndicate with middlemen in the market. Who are largely responsible for the rise in commodity prices.



Only one purchase receipt is sold to 10 people through Demand Order (DO) in the market. At that time, the names and mobile numbers of more than 600 middlemen were collected from various trading shops.



Through whom the prices of goods change hands and increase. Although the price of the product did not decrease even after that campaign.



According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, the annual demand of onion in the country is around 30 lakh tonnes. In the last fiscal year, about 36 lakh tonnes of onions were produced in the country. As a result, production is more than demand.



Those concerned said that the government stopped the import from March 15 due to sufficient production of onion in the country. The entire demand is met with native onion.



However, even if the supply and stock are good, the price of onion is increasing day by day due to the ban on imports. In such a situation, the consumers are breathless. At one point the government allowed the product to be imported.



According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of local and imported onions in the market yesterday was Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg, which was Tk 30 to Tk 40 a month ago.



According to the organization, import of onion was stopped from last March 15. As a result, the prices of local onions increased by 93 per cent and imported onions by 68 per cent in one month. Although there are no imported onions in the market now.



