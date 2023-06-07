Six-point Day today







On June 7 in 1966, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched a massive movement against the misrule of the Pakistanis on the basis of the 6-point demand, the Magna Carta of the Bengalis, demanding autonomy for the then East Pakistan.



President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the six-point day.

In his message, President paid Shahabuddin paid rich tributes to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all who embraced martyrdom for implementing the six-point demand.



Terming the historic six-point demand as the milestone in the country's long struggle for independence, he said the independence of Bengali nation was not achieved in a single day.



The President said the movement, which was initiated in 1948 with the demand for recognition of Bengali as a state language, had successfully culminated through the 1952 Language Movement creating the foundation of Bengali nationalism.



Later, Bangabandhu placed the historic six-point demand in Lahore in 1966 for autonomy of the Bengali nation in continuation of formulation of Jukto Front in 1954, movement against autocratic rule in 1958 and 1962 Education Commission movement, he added.



Through the six-point demand, President Shahabuddin said, Bangabandhu presented political, economic, social and cultural interests, along with administrative structure, powers of the central government, monetary policy, revenue and tax policy, foreign trade and the formation of regional forces, of East Bengal.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, paid glowing tributes to the memories of all martyrs of the struggle for independence including those of the June 7 and said that the historic June 7 is an unforgettable and significant day in the history of Bangladesh.



"Today is June 7, the Six-Point Day. The important chapter of the historic movement for six-point demand, declared by the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, started on this day in 1966," she said on the eve of the Six-point Day.



Eleven people, including Manu Mian, Abul Hossain, Shafique and Shamsul Haque, had embraced martyrdom in Dhaka and Narayanganj on that day, Sheikh Hasina said.



"We are working to take the country forward with the spirit of the Liberation War and reach the benefits of independence to all people of the country," she added.



The Prime Minister wished an all-out success of the day's all programmes.



Marking the historic Six-Point Day, ruling Awami League (AL), its associate bodies and like-minded socio-cultural organisations have drawn up elaborate programmes.



The AL's programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and central office in the capital and all unit offices across the country in the early morning today.



Leaders and activists of AL and its front organisations will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city's Dhanmondi area at 7:00 am.



Besides, AL will organize a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3.30pm today to mark the day.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in a statement, on Tuesday urged all district, city, upazila, municipality, union and ward units of the party and its associate and like-minded bodies as well as the people to observe the day across the country in a befitting manner through different programmes keeping similarity with the central ones.



He also advised all to maintain proper health rules while attending the programmes.



