Manpower export under threat due to extortion by dishonest officials







In this situation, the people concerned fear that the country may fall into a deep crisis with remittances.



They alleged that a section of dishonest officers of law enforcement agencies have been harassing them and filing false cases against the recruiting agency owners demanding bribe.

Experts say that most of the country's foreign exchange comes through manpower sector. The sector may suffer in the face of extortion, bribery and harassing activities by some law enforcement agency members when the government struggling to address the foreign exchange reserve crisis.



Experts worried that there is a fear that the country's economy may worsen due to the remittance crisis in the days to come if the government failed to stop such activities.



Experts consider it as a deep conspiracy against the country's manpower sector and some victims have also complained at various policy-making stages of the government regarding the matter.



Recently, some recruiting agency owners met with the Home Minister and informed him their problem and harassment by some police officials.



When asked regarding the matter, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that manpower exporters are not subjected to any kind of harassment.



"Some recruiting agency owners meet with me and placed their allegations. We definitely look after matter seriously," the Home Minister said.



Some recruiting agency owners on condition of anonymity said that since the arrest of some recruiting agency owners in Saudi Arabia last March, some unscrupulous officials of the country's three law enforcement agencies have allegedly been using the matter as a tool for extortion.



Though the investigation is going on with the complaints against the manpower exporters of some people staying in Saudi Arabia, now the major businessmen of this sector are being harassed by raising fabricated and bizarre allegations in Bangladesh, they alleged.



In the name of self-initiated investigation, some police officials called various manpower businessmen and threatened if they refused to meet their demand, sources alleged.



Meanwhile, police has already filed a case against 30 people including 25 recruiting agency owners with the Banani police station as a plaintiff. There is no specific complainant in this case and there is also no government approval.



Several recruiting agency owners alleged that a police officer reportedly had called a major recruiting businessman and asked to meet him.



When someone goes to meet him, he makes strange allegations against him and harasses him in various ways in the name of interrogation by intimidation. It is also alleged that this harassment is avoided by paying a large sum of money, sources said.



Some manpower exporters also alleged that if they failed to meet the demand of police, NID, bank statement and asset account of family members of those businessmen are taken away for non-payment, sources said.



It is learnt that recently a businessman got away with a bribe of one crore taka in the face of harassment and such way. The gang has demanded a bribe of Tk 50 lakh to one crore from at least 30 manpower businessmen, sources claimed.



Some manpower exporters expressed their anger and said that they have to face harassment every step of the way even though they play an important role in earning the country's foreign exchange.



It would not be possible to run the business with respect if the government does not take action right now, they said.



