22 collect AL forms for Dhaka-17 by-polls







The constituency has become vacant following the death of lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on May 15 this year.



According to AL office, the collection and submission dates for party nomination forms were fixed till Tuesday afternoon.

Those who collected nomination forms are- AL central member Mohammad Ali Arafat, Dhaka North city AL Vice-president Mohammad Abdul Kader Khan, FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, AL Advisory Council Member Abdul Hafiz Mollik, AL National Committee Member Mohammad Wakil Uddin, Dhaka North city Juba League Acting President Md Zakir Hossain, Late MP Farooq's son Rowshon Hossain Pathan, Actor Ferdows Ahmed, Actor Dani Sidak, Actor Siddiqur Rahman and Banani thana AL President AKM Jasim Uddin.



Besides, Arafat Ashwad Islam, Mohammad Musa, Abu Sayeed, Abdul Khalek, Kaniz Fatema Sultana, Abdul Khaleque, Abu Syed, Hefzul Bari Mohammad Iqbal, Tahsin Mahbub, Md Nasir, Lata Nasir, Sayed Tanvir Imam and Nazrul Islam Tamiji also collected AL nomination forms for Dhaka-17 by polls.



Of them, Dhaka North city AL Vice-president Mohammad Abdul Kader Khan or AL central member Mohammad Ali Arafat has the possibility to get AL nomination for the by-polls, according to AL sources.



