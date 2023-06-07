Video
ECNEC approves Tk 648cr interchange junction at Patenga

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 6: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Tk 648 crore for construction of interchange junction of three mega projects and two important points at Patenga.

The approval was given by ECNEC at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at NEC conference room at Shere Bangla Nagar, Planning Minister M A Mannan told reporters.

Chattogram Develpment Authority (CDA) Chief Engineer told the Daily Observer that the project had been approved.

He said that the mega projects include Karnaphuli Tunnel, 16.5 km  Elevated Expressway and 15.2 km  Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project and two important points of Shah Amanat International Airport link and Patenga sea beach.

"The project was taken in view of increasing  vehicular traffic at the most significant points at Patenga," Kazi Hasan said.
He said that the construction of the Interchange project would be completed by December.

The interchange design is relevant for speedy construction before opening of the  Karnaphuli Tunnel in September.
 
Hasan said, "We will try to construct the interchange junction as early as possible."

CDA udertook the projects to avert disasters in the junction.

The construction of CORR has been completed while construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel and the 16.5 km Elevated Expressway is expected to be completed soon.

The CDA is constructing the interchange junction in the North Bank of the Karnaphuli while the Roads Transport and Bridges Ministry is constructing the interchanges junction in the South Bank of the Karnaphuli.

The two four-lane tubes, each 35 feet wide and 16 feet in height is under construction by Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

The 3.5 km four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 km with 740-metre bridge linking the port city with southern regions of Chattogram is expected to be opened to traffic in September.

The Tk 9,880 crore tunnel has been designed to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns' by reducing   the distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The 15.2 km Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, better known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project has been constructed.

Under the project, 15.2 km of road has been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the port city.  

This road was designed to strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.

CDA has taken elevated expressway project to ease the traffic congestion and facilitate smooth communication from Lalkhan Bazaar to Shah Amanat International Airport.

Shah Amanat International Airport Road and the Patenga Sea Beach Road merges there.


