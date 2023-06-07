Covid: One more death, 197 new cases





The country reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 197 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesdaymorning.With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,451 and caseload to 2,039,911, according to the Directorate GeneralCovid Health Services (DGHS).The daily case test positivity rate increased to 6.43 per cent from Monday's 5.83 as 3,066 samples were tested.The recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB of