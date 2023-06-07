Video
Japan provides $0.5m to cyclone-affected Rohingyas, host communities

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Japan government has announced to provide USD 0.5 million assistance in response to the super Cyclone Mocha to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) which made landfall on May 14 and hit Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar.

The heavy rains caused damage in both Myanmar and Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, significant damage was observed to camps hosting approximately 930,000 refugees.

The intense and heavy wind and rainfall destroyed or damaged shelters, water points, latrines, culverts, bridges, and other key community infrastructure.

A total of 4 districts, 26 upazilas (sub-districts), 99 unions, and 429,337 Bangladeshi nationals were affected by Mocha, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

"This emergency grant is to provide critical WASH services to Rohingya, and host communities affected by the cyclone Mocha through IOM," a Japan Embassy press release said on Tuesday.

Activities will include repairing and installation of latrines, provision of hygiene packages to those affected populations and hygiene awareness/promotions activities.

"I feel empathy for those who suffer from disasters such as cyclones. Japan is also prone to natural disasters and is committed to supporting the response and the Build Back Better after Cyclone Mocha for both Rohingya and host communities," said Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori on Tuesday.



