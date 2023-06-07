Video
Keep poor people alive, appoint jail doctors: HC

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday cautioned the officials of the Directorate General of Health Services by stating that the power is to   serve the people of the country and not for misusing it.

The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Shawkat Ali Chowdhury came up with the observation while DGHS sought fresh time to recruit more physicians to the 16 remaining vacant posts in the jails.

The court gave the Directorate one month time to implement the HC directive.

The HC bench said that the poor people were detained in jails.

The rich people who were in the jails were enjoying division facilities. So, protect the lives of poor people in the jails by appointing doctors immediately, the HC bench said.

The court then reminded the Directorate that power was to serve people and not to misuse it. "Do not abuse the power and use power to serve people," the HC bench observed.

The directorate told the court that it had deputed 125 physicians against 141 approved posts.

The court asked the Directorate to appoint more doctors without buying time in the name of exchanging letters.

The jail authorities informed the court that they were pushing the Directorate to fill up the vacancies of the doctors.

Later, the court said to the lawyer of the prison department, 'We are keeping the date after a month. You will give the requisition. The court then adjourned the hearing.

Advocate JR Khan Robin appeared himself on behalf of his petition while Advocate Shafiqul Islam represented DGHS.


