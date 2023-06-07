5 to die for killing Constable Badal 10 years ago







The court also fined them Tk 1,00,000 each. Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of Seventh Additional Metropolitan Session's Judge's Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday.



The death row convicts are Ripon Nath Gosh, Biswajit Chandra Das, Ibrahim Khalil alias Kosai Khalil, Ratan Chandra Das and Humayun Kabir.

Of the five convicts, Bishwajit, Ibrahim and Ratan were present during the pronouncement of the judgment and were sent to jail with conviction warrants.



Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their closing arguments and the court recorded statements of 25 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.



A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced five people to death in police constable Badal Mia murder case in the capital's Motijheel area 10 years ago.The court also fined them Tk 1,00,000 each. Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of Seventh Additional Metropolitan Session's Judge's Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday.The death row convicts are Ripon Nath Gosh, Biswajit Chandra Das, Ibrahim Khalil alias Kosai Khalil, Ratan Chandra Das and Humayun Kabir.Of the five convicts, Bishwajit, Ibrahim and Ratan were present during the pronouncement of the judgment and were sent to jail with conviction warrants.Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their closing arguments and the court recorded statements of 25 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.